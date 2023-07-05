Updating of electricity meters in eThekwini simplified for consumers

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality says the updating of prepaid electricity meters has been made much easier. In a statement, the municipality said that its process of rolling over its prepaid electricity token system to the new STS 6 format had been made much easier for customers.

It said that from this week, all third-party vending systems could now generate Key Change Tokens, meaning that there was no longer any need for customers to visit Sizakala or Customer Services Centres to get a the tokens. “Customers will automatically get a Key Change Token when they buy electricity from any vendor who sells electricity, including banking apps and supermarkets,” the municipality said. It said that the tokens would ensure that customers who uses prepaid electricity would still be able to purchase tokens after the November 24, 2024, deadline, where the current format would no longer be useable.

“For the month of July, only customers in the following areas will receive Key Change Tokens when they purchase electricity: Westville, Chiltern Hills, Cowies Hill, Atholl Heights, Dawncrest, Dawncliffe, Beverly Hills, Claire Estate, Palmiet, Rouken Glen, Grayleigh, Erin-Go-Bragth, Westville South, Westville North, and Reservoir Hills,” the municipality said. “From August 1, 2023, all customers in eThekwini will begin to receive Key Change Tokens when purchasing prepaid electricity.” The municipality added that the process to update meters was the same for all customers.

“Customers will receive two sets of Key Change Tokens when purchasing their prepaid electricity. The two sets of tokens need to be uploaded into the meter before customers enter the third token for recharging electricity. Failure to do so will result in customers being unable to purchase prepaid electricity,” the municipality explained. “Customers are advised to ensure that they redeem all the tokens they have already purchased before entering the Key Change Token as they will not be able to use any previous token once they have loaded the Key Change Token.” Meanwhile, last month the municipality said it was powering ahead with the process of rolling over its prepaid electricity token system to the new STS 6 format.