Vandalism of pump station leaves coastal suburb without water

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has condemned the vandalism of the Athlone Park tower pump station in eManzimtoti. This comes after DA councillor Andre Beetge, on Wednesday morning, said that following the replacement of a non-return valve on the tower and attention to the supply pump from Prospecton on Tuesday, they were optimistic that the water challenges to Athlone Park were successfully addressed.

“When, however, more reports reached us of non-supply on Wednesday morning, an investigation was conducted that revealed the entire pump station was vandalised and stripped of equipment during the night, rendering it totally dysfunctional,” Beegte said. He said that while the mechanical and electrical department has been tasked to make an urgent assessment, coupled with timelines, they have also requested a renewed tanker deployment schedule to service the area. Beegte said the City was requested to issue a statement on the matter.

“An investigation into the whereabouts of security deployed to deter these instances of blatant vandalism has also been requested,” Beetge said. The entire pump station was vandalised and stripped of equipment during the night. Picture: Andre Beegte The municipality condemned the vandalism of the Athlone Park Reservoir pump station, which has resulted in the interruption of water supply to the high-level zone of Athlone Park. “Electric cables were cut and stolen, and the control panel was damaged by those who care little about the suffering of the community,” the municipality said about the damages caused.

“The pump station is currently not operational. It pumps water to the Elevated Tower, which in turn supplies the high-level zone.” The municipality appealed to community members to work with it to clamp down on this unlawful conduct which impedes service delivery and frustrates communities. “The City’s technical team is assessing the damage. In the meantime, the City has mobilised water tankers to provide relief to affected residents,” the municipality said.

“The municipality apologises for any inconvenience caused.” The municipality said that for more information regarding water supply, the public can download eThekwini Municipality’s Mobile App to log faults or send a WhatsApp to 073 1483 477. Alternatively, call the toll-free number on 080 311 1111 or email [email protected] The entire pump station was vandalised and stripped of equipment during the night. Picture: Andre Beegte WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.