Vehicle finance fraud suspect arrested at OR Tambo airport while trying to flee the country

Durban — A man is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport while trying to flee the country. Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said that the suspect will appear in court for vehicle finance fraud.

“A suspect is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 31, 2023, after he was arrested while trying to flee the country,” Nxumalo said. “The suspect was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after he has been on the Hawks’ radar since July 2020.” Nxumalo said that it is alleged that the suspect submitted fraudulent documents to apply for vehicle finance at a dealership in Pietermaritzburg. It was granted and he made off with a vehicle worth more than R1.1 million.

She said that after the discovery of fraudulent documents and non-payments, the matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for further handling. A warrant of arrest was issued and he will be facing fraud charges. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, earlier this month, the ‘Daily News’ reported that more complainants were opening cases against a Mount Edgecombe man who recently had 50 more dockets added to the two counts of motor vehicle fraud he faced. This emerged when Wayne Kotze appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court and where State Prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu said that there were now 80 dockets.

According to his initial counts, Kotze is charged with fraud. Kotze is out on R10 000 bail. Xulu explained that she had been informed by the Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) that Kotze’s dockets had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).