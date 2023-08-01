Vehicle finance fraud suspect arrested while trying to flee SA remanded in custody

Durban — A man who was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport for vehicle finance fraud was remanded into custody after his court appearance on Monday. Sharmin Qaiser, 29, was arrested while trying to flee the country at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Qaiser has been on the Hawks’ radar since July 2020. Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said Qaiser appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court, where he was remanded in custody. “He will return to court on August 7, 2023, for a bail application,” Nxumalo said.

It is alleged that Qaiser submitted fraudulent documents to apply for vehicle finance at a dealership in Pietermaritzburg. It was granted, and he made off with a vehicle worth more than R1.1 million. After the discovery of fraudulent documents and non-payments, the matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for further handling. A warrant of arrest was issued, and he will be facing fraud charges. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, last month, the Daily News reported that more complainants were opening cases against a Mount Edgecombe man who recently had 50 more dockets added to the two counts of motor vehicle fraud he faced.

This emerged when Wayne Kotze appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court and where State Prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu said that there were now 80 dockets. According to his initial counts, Kotze is charged with fraud, and is out on R10 000 bail. Xulu explained that she had been informed by the Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) that Kotze’s dockets had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).