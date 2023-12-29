Visitor numbers indicate Durban is still preferred holiday spot, says mayor

Durban — The mayor of eThekwini Municipality, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the arrival of tourists in the city demonstrated that the tourism sector was returning to pre-Covid-19 levels and that it remained the preferred holiday destination. Kaunda was speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, on the festive season and safety in the city.

He said the statistics for the Day of Reconciliation weekend, December 14–17, indicated that business was booming in Durban. “The economic impact over the long weekend saw a total number of 112 101 visitors flocking to the city. Of this, 72 866 were overnight visitors and 39 235 were day visitors. “The direct spend was R211 million with over 1 000 direct employment opportunities created,” he said.

Kaunda said although Durban was popularly known for its warm beaches, a large number of visitors enjoyed various other attractions hosted in the city. He said the events included Anywhere in the City, Any Given Sunday, the 9th Annual INK-Kasi Experience, the 2nd annual Clermont Arts and Flea Market, as well as the Maskandi Picnic, which was a huge drawcard and a resounding success. Kaunda further said the accommodation industry had indicated occupancy rates of 64% at non-hotels, and between 72% to 78% at hotels. Airline arrivals of international visitors in October indicated 12 643, and 10 171 last month.

There were also 195 641 domestic visitors last month. Kaunda said since the festive season started, there had been no cases or incidents of drowning reported on Durban beaches. “Over 65 000 armbands have been issued for easy identification of children.

“Close to 56 children who were separated from their guardians, have been reunited with families in a short period of time,” he said. Kaunda said 56 multidisciplinary law enforcement operations had been conducted in the city, focusing on retrieving illegal firearms, arresting wanted suspects, drug trafficking, liquor licence compliance and stolen vehicles. He said 61 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, 10 669 fines were issued for roadworthiness offences and dangerous driving, and 1 350 fines were issued for traffic by-law offences.

Kaunda said the Children’s Amusement Centre swimming pool, which was scheduled to be reopened, remained closed. He said “the contractors discovered water pipe leaks when they ran maintenance tests on the newly-refurbished swimming pool”. Kaunda further cautioned residents against the use of illegal fireworks as New Year’s Eve approaches.

"Even though fireworks are exciting to watch, they can also be potentially dangerous. Fireworks can cause damage to your property, harm your family, especially children and pets," he said. Kaunda said people must purchase fireworks from authorised dealers and shops displaying the relevant permits from the SAPS.