WATCH: Happiness as Zandile Gumede’s trial session is concluded for the year

Durban — Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was in high spirits after the last session for the year of her fraud, corruption and money laundering case ended on Tuesday. Gumede and 21 others are facing charges which include conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act, and of the Municipal Systems Act, in relation to a R300 million DSW contract.

After the court session, Gumede’s supporters were waiting for her outside the court, while getting an update from her spokesperson Sphelele Jiyane. The supporters who are not allowed to be inside the courtroom as per orders of presiding officer Judge Sharmaine Balton arrive in the morning and sat outside the courtroom. Zandile Gumede former mayor of eThekwini municipality with her supportes outside the Durban High Court on Tuesday. Picture: Nomonde Zondi On Tuesday they celebrated, hugged and sang with Gumede after the case was postponed to January 22. In this session which started at the beginning of November there have been delays due to the accused being sick. The court issued a stayed warrant of arrest for accused No6, Mthokozisi Nojiyeza, a former councillor, after he was absent in court for a number of days and his medical certificate was questioned.