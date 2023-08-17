WATCH: Removal of a dead humpback whale calf at Virginia Beach

Durban — EThekwini Municipality workers removed the whale carcass on Thursday morning at Virginia Beach in Durban North.
The whale carcass was washed up on uMhlanga beach and as a result, swimming was banned.
Municipal workers who were at the beach on Thursday morning said the whale was washed away by the sea and it was at Virginia Beach.
The Daily News found municipal workers at Virginia Beach removing the whale and getting it ready to be disposed of at a suitable dump site. Some covered their mouths and noses with face masks as the whole beach reeked of a bad smell.
There were also spectators, standing by with buckets waiting to get a piece of the whale. They did not want to get much into details and refused to give their names but said whale fat is used by traditional healers and they were going to be selling it to them as it is used for luck.
On Wednesday the Daily News reported that South African Association for Marine Biological Research executive manager Maryke Musson said this particular humpback was not a newborn but rather a very young calf, measuring around 6 metres in length.
“It was already in a state of decomposition, showing numerous bite marks that are likely the result of shark activity. Humpback whales are known for their rapid growth, and within their first year, a calf can grow to a length of 8 to 10 metres,” said Musson.
eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the carcass washing up at Virginia Beach has not affected any recreational activity as this is a non-bathing beach. Sisilana said it is expected that some pieces of bone would wash up.
“These will also be removed and the cause of death is unknown,” she said.
WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.
Daily News