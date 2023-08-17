WATCH: Removal of a dead humpback whale calf at Virginia Beach

Municipal workers who were at the beach on Thursday morning said the whale was washed away by the sea and it was at Virginia Beach.

The Daily News found municipal workers at Virginia Beach removing the whale and getting it ready to be disposed of at a suitable dump site. Some covered their mouths and noses with face masks as the whole beach reeked of a bad smell.

There were also spectators, standing by with buckets waiting to get a piece of the whale. They did not want to get much into details and refused to give their names but said whale fat is used by traditional healers and they were going to be selling it to them as it is used for luck.