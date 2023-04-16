WATCH: Shacks at Dakota informal settlement burnt to the ground

Durban — Displaced families from an informal settlement that was partially burnt in Isipingo, south of Durban, were relocated to a nearby community hall on Sunday, where they are being provided with necessities. On Saturday night, part of the Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo was destroyed by a fire that ripped through it. The eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that there were no fatalities.

The Proportional Representative eThekwini Municipality councillor (PR) Ward 90 Lindiwe Mthembu said the fire broke out at one of the street light poles and spread throughout the others in the area. Shacks were burnt to the ground on Saturday night at the Dakota Informal settlement at Isipingo. Picture: Nomonde Zondi “When the fire broke out we made amendments to take the children to a crèche. Because of the experience with April floods, residents did not want to be moved somewhere else because they wanted to look after their belongings which they were able to save,” said Mthembu. Mthembu said the residents were provided with food on Saturday night and a place to sleep.

“Different non-profit organisations have been assisting with food and other necessities,” she said. Mthembu added that there were about 15 people who were injured, but not critically. The injured were taken to health facilities. Electric wires were seen on the ground after the Dakota shacks burnt down on Saturday night. Picture: Nomonde Zondi Zoleka Hloniphile, who is a resident, said when the fire started she had just got back from a funeral. She said all her furniture was burnt.

“I don't really know what happened because the minute I got back I heard someone shouting that the shacks were on fire. I managed to just grab what was next to me. Important things like my ID burnt together with my shack,” she said. Furthermore, the City said firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze. They managed to save 50 dwellings. “Displaced families have been relocated to a nearby community hall where they are being provided with necessities. The City’s disaster management teams are currently conducting assessments to determine the nature and extent of further assistance to be provided,” said the municipality.