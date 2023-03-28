WATCH: Shooting of Brandon “Puff” Kalicharan and his family caught on camera

Durban — CCTV footage of the drive-by shooting of alleged Chatsworth drug lord Brandon “Puff” Kalicharan and his wife and daughter has been shared on social media. The Kalicharans, Brandon, his wife, Jeconiah Naidoo-Kalicharan, and their nine-year-old daughter, Jecaida, were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Human Rights Day.

The family was laid to rest on Sunday, what would have been Jecaida’s 10th birthday. The video was posted on a Facebook group by a member of the group who said that someone forwarded the CCTV footage of the Chatsworth drug dealer’s drive-by shooting. “I can’t interpret what happened here,” the group member posted.

In the one-minute and 19-second video clip, one can make out between four and five vehicles, three are clearly visible in the footage, a dark-coloured car and white ones to its right. The footage is believed to have been from a property across the road from where the incident took place. One of the vehicles, the one in the middle, begins to reverse from where it was parked but returns to the parking space a few seconds later.

At that point, a dark bakkie comes crashing in from the left of the screen, in front of the three cars, crashing into the second white vehicle before coming to a stop. The first white vehicle reverses again, but a white bakkie approaches and stops behind it. Although unconfirmed, it is believed that a gunman exits the bakkie and shoots at the black bakkie before fleeing the scene in the vehicle he arrived in.

Eventually, the white car that reversed in and out of the parking left the scene. #naaiwoko #pelpolice #driveby #shooting #beharibaby #puff #puffjeconiah #trending #viral #rip ♬ original sound - Roseyma @roseyma_da_realist The last moments of the drivebye shooting incident... #roseyma Last week, IOL reported that Brandon lived a fast and flashy life. He owned several high-performance cars worth millions of rands, threw flashy parties and wore only the best clothes. He was also a notorious underworld figure in Durban who ran the 11th Street Gang – named after the unit in Chatsworth he was from – and built his drug distribution empire by waging a bloody war on the streets of Chatsworth by taking out his rivals in drive-by shootings.

On Peters Road in Springfield Park – an industrial zone in Durban – heavily armed gunmen pulled up alongside the family’s VW Amarok and sprayed it with bullets from both sides. More than 50 rounds of high-calibre bullets penetrated the car. Brandon and Jeconiah were struck multiple times and died on the scene. Their nine-year-old daughter was still alive by the time paramedics arrived and was rushed to hospital. She would later succumb to her injuries. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Kalicharan was a “person of interest” and had been on the Hawks radar for some time. “The motive of the killing is unknown as yet, although preliminary investigations suggest that the man, who was shot, was allegedly involved in drug and gang-related activities in Chatsworth and was a person of interest in some cases which are being investigated by the Hawks,” he said.