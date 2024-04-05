WATCH: Two-week-old puppy trapped in stormwater pipe in Greenwood Park rescued

Durban — A community and rescuers united to rescue a two-week-old puppy that was trapped in a stormwater pipe in the Greenwood Park area last weekend. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Saturday around 6.23am, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to an urgent situation on Ben Nevis Road in Greenwood Park where a two-week-old puppy had accidentally fallen into a stormwater pipe and was unable to escape.

He said their Community Support Team activated the Start Rescue network to provide necessary assistance. Upon arrival, it became clear that the expertise of the eThekwini Fire Department was needed. They were promptly contacted, dispatched, and arrived on the scene to assist with the delicate rescue operation. Powell said the fire rescue team, faced with the challenge of reaching the young puppy securely lodged within the PVC drain pipe, cut the pipe from below meticulously. This allowed a Start rescuer to carefully retrieve the puppy, ensuring its safety. “Happily, the puppy was safely rescued, returned to its litter, and despite the ordeal, was found to be exhausted yet unharmed and in good health,” Powell said.

Powell continued: "We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in this rescue, including the Glen Anil Neighbourhood Watch, for their cooperative efforts that led to the successful rescue of the puppy." "This incident brought a heart-warming conclusion to an anxious situation over the Easter weekend, showcasing the power of community and teamwork in times of need."