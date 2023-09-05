Water restrictions for areas supplied by Sea Cow Lake Reservoir reticulation outlet

The water restrictions are expected to last for 12 hours from 6pm on Tuesday, September 5, to 6am on Wednesday, September 6.

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has announced planned water restrictions in areas supplied by the Sea Cow Lake outlet reticulation pipeline.

In a public notice, the municipality said the planned water restrictions were due to strategic tie-ins to be carried out on the existing Sea Cow Lake outlet reticulation pipeline.

“The team will be diverting a steel pipe along Sea Cow Lake Road to an existing line along Inanda Road. This work is being undertaken due to the widening of the road for the Bus Rapid Transit Route,” the municipality said.

The municipality apologised for the inconvenience caused.