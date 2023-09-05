Water restrictions for areas supplied by Sea Cow Lake Reservoir reticulation outlet

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has announced planned water restrictions in areas supplied by the Sea Cow Lake outlet reticulation pipeline.
The water restrictions are expected to last for 12 hours from 6pm on Tuesday, September 5, to 6am on Wednesday, September 6.
In a public notice, the municipality said the planned water restrictions were due to strategic tie-ins to be carried out on the existing Sea Cow Lake outlet reticulation pipeline.
“The team will be diverting a steel pipe along Sea Cow Lake Road to an existing line along Inanda Road. This work is being undertaken due to the widening of the road for the Bus Rapid Transit Route,” the municipality said.
The municipality apologised for the inconvenience caused.
The areas affected are:
- Inanda Road – Springfield Park
- Peters Road - Springfield Park
- Hippo Road
- Section of Parlock Area
- Barvale Road
- Carden Road
- Springfield Park - north of Umgeni River
- Springfield Park - south of Umgeni River
- Johanna Road
- Sea Cow Lake Road
- Part of North Coast Road
- Roadhouse Crescent
- Part of Riverside Road
The central operational area will be:
- Dahlia Road
- Foxglove Place
- Ribes Place
- Lotus Road
- Alpine Road
- Redfern Road
- Umgeni Road
- Carinthia Road
- Garforth Road
For more information regarding the water supply, the public can contact the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 148 3477. Alternatively, email: [email protected]
Daily News