Water-seeking man’s family to sue council

Durban — The family of Junaid Naidoo, a father of three who died while collecting water from a borehole in Verulam, north of Durban, said they would sue eThekwini Municipality for his death. Naidoo, 53, suffered a heart attack and died while attempting to carry a bucket of water from a borehole at Trenance Park Primary School last week.

Speaking to the Daily News during a visit by DA premier candidate Chris Pappas on Friday, Sagie Naidoo said the family have decided to hold the municipality legally liable because his brother’s death was a result of the City’s failure to provide piped water. “My brother had no chronic disease at the time of his death. He died of a heart attack and his sudden death was caused by the stress and pressure of having to wake up every day to fetch water because the municipality was failing to restore water in our area,” said Naidoo. After comforting the family, Pappas said the DA would add Junaid’s death to its ongoing court battle with the City over the failure to provide water to residents.

Pappas said providing water was a basic human right so the City had violated the citizens’ rights, thus the DA took the municipality to court. Arrows pointing at the municipality after several attempts to reach the mayor of eThekwini, Verulam water crisis committee spokesperson Roshan Lil-Ruthan attributed Naidoo’s death to the dire water situation. Lil-Ruthan expressed his disappointment and deep concern regarding the water crisis during Easter.

“We urge you to treat this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. The lives and well-being of the community are at stake. “We cannot afford any more negligence or apathy from the responsible authorities. Immediate intervention is required to ensure the provision of safe and sufficient water supply during this critical time.” Lil-Ruthan said he eagerly awaited a prompt response, outlining the steps the City should take to address the water crisis effectively.

“It is crucial that the authorities restore the faith of the community and demonstrate their commitment to ensuring the welfare of all residents. “This loss of life is entirely in the hands of the municipality and the government, it is unforgivable. “The actions, or rather inactions of the authorities must be strongly condemned.”