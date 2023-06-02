‘Welcome back, Mommy!’ Children excited to have mom back as she completes her PhD

Durban – Two children are glad to have their mother “back” now that she has completed her PhD journey. Durban University of Technology (DUT) lecturer from the Department of Hospitality and Tourism, Dr Zanele Thandeka Mabaso, was presented with her Doctorate in Business Administration at the DUT Autumn Graduation, held at the Olive Convention Centre on Saturday evening.

Mabaso, 53, who hails from eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), was filled with emotion as the university conferred her doctorate on her. Mabaso, a mother of two, said she just thought of her children who had been without a present mother for the past few years while she focused on her studies. “When I shared the exciting news that I will be obtaining my PhD, my kids were excited. They said, ‘Welcome back, Mommy’. I was touched by this and realised how it must have been tough for them,” Mabaso said.

She recalled an incident along her journey that she would never forget. There was a time when she was writing up her literature review in her office and lost track of time. Mabaso said by the time she checked the time, it was 6am and she wanted to rush home to freshen up for her 8am lecture. “As I was going down the stairs, I fell and rolled down from the first floor to the ground floor and I sat there and wept. I asked myself whether this PhD was worth it. Luckily, I never got hurt, but I had to go and have an X-ray done just to make sure that there was no internal bleeding or broken ribs. I never made it to my eight o’clock class,” Mabaso said, laughing. The title of her study was “Experiences of Senior Female Academic Leaders in Universities of Technology in South Africa.”

Speaking briefly about her research, Mabaso said she could directly relate to the major issues experienced by black female academics, which she feels added to the emotional and lonely journey when she was doing her PhD. “My supervisor, Professor Ivan Govender, saw it all; my moaning and my tears. When embarking on a PhD, one of the most important things is the influence and support of the supervisor. My supervisor was not only there to shape my research, but also as a vital source of support. Not once did he judge or look down upon me for saying I was not coping with the work and needed help. He never gave up on me and I will forever be grateful to him for getting my PhD,” Mabaso said. She thanked her colleagues in the Department of Hospitality and Tourism, who were also very supportive and guided her along her journey.

She also applauded DUT for their research workshop interventions and financial support which helped her to be mentally prepared to continue her studies. Mabaso said that completing her research provided her with tools to link her current specialisation in tourism with gender equality and equity. She envisages using her PhD to further empower females at DUT and in communities to transform their identities. Mabaso commended women in leadership positions in higher education institutions. She strongly feels that universities should implement policies that help to minimise the gender gap in the workplace.

She also said that universities should develop a work culture where women can get support and motivation to navigate through any challenges and stay in their leadership positions. “Mentorship, training and development programmes, as well as career development programmes, can also help as enablers for women leaders. My study discovered that in institutions where women leaders are working in top positions, most of the institutions have benefited because of the female transformational and democratic leadership styles. The creativity and positive influence of women leaders has a positive impact on employees’ work engagement,” Mabaso said. Mabaso plans to publish journal articles and write a book about her journey as a wife, mother and female academic.