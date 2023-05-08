Wet roads pose danger to drivers after heavy rainfall

Durban — eThekwini Metro’s ward 35 councillor Nicole Bollman issued a warning on Monday morning on the precarious road conditions due to heavy rainfall in Durban and surrounding areas throughout Sunday night. Bollman said the steady rainfall experienced overnight could result in mudslides, trees toppling, and slippery road surfaces.

As per the various notices and weather warnings issued, Bollman urged motorists to take extra care on the roads during the course of Monday. She said the ward 35 problem areas were: The M4 from between PnP Hyper through to uMhlanga, with localised flooding in areas and mudslides in the vicinity of Grace Church.

Armstrong Avenue under the M4 bridge. This area is dangerous after excessive rain. Bollman advised motorists to be extra careful.

She also urged motorists to use alternative routes.

Motorists should be vigilant in uMhlanga Rocks Drive, where mudslides have occurred in the past. Bollman said she had noted the vast number of of pedestrians using these roads, and requested motorists to keep their headlights on so that they are visible, as pedestrians usually dodge puddles when navigating their way on wet and flooded road surfaces.

A white Toyota Etios veered out of control and crashed into an embankment past the Tongaat toll plaza in the wet and dangerous road conditions. Picture: Supplied Motorists are requested to immediately call the metro’s disaster management office on 031 361 0000 in case of emergencies. eThekwini Metro has also issued a statement warning motorists around the prevailing inclement weather conditions. From Pietermaritzburg to Durban there was slow moving traffic at Cato Ridge and Peacevale, and motorists could expect minor delays. They should also be aware of ongoing roadworks between Ashburton and Cato Ridge in both directions, and should proceed with caution and be alert in these high accident zones.

Motorists should also be aware of blind slipways at Camperdown and Cato Ridge, and drive carefully as this is also a high accident zone. Motorists were advised to proceed with caution in the misty and rainy conditions on the N3, and to keep a safe following distance with their vehicle’s headlights on. Just before the Jacobs/Clairwood off-ramps, there are new reports of the M4 south bound flooding. The left lane is said to be completely flooded, and motorists are warned to be cautious.

Club Road in the Bluff area is reported to be waterlogged, and motorists are warned to keep to the centre of the road. Bollman said so far there had been no reports of loss of life because of the wet road conditions. “Such rainfall always remind one of the Durban floods that caused so much devastation in April, 2022,” she added. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.