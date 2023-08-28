Woman arrested for the murder of a Durban metro police officer

Durban — As expected, another suspect has been arrested for the murder of a Durban metro police officer. This comes after a hitman, Mandlenkosi Ntombela, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the murder of Captain Zwelakhe Ntombela in May this year.

Ntombela was shot and killed when he arrived home in uMlazi on May 3. He was then robbed of his private and service pistols. A case of murder was reported at Umlazi police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation for intensive investigation. Mandlenkosi, 27, was arrested in July by the Hawks members working together with the National Intervention Unit in the Msinga area where he was hiding. His firearms were recovered at the accused’s homestead in KwaMaphumulo. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks’ Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on Sunday, Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation arrested a 43-year-old woman for Ntombela’s murder.

“The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Tuesday), August 29, 2023,” Mhlongo said. The KZN Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General Lesetja Senona welcomed and commended the members for the arrest of the additional suspect. Last week, the Daily News reported that further arrests were expected as Mandlenkosi revealed more information about the killing.

According to the State, when Mandlenkosi went to kill Ntombela he was impersonating a police officer and had also been given a getaway car. He was hired to kill Ntombela in exchange for about R150 000. The State alleges that those who hired Mandlenkosi provided him with a vehicle and information on where and how to shoot Ntombela. They also provided him with the firearm to kill the officer. State prosecutor Krishen Shah said Mandlenkosi had co-operated with the police and revealed information that could lead to members of the officer’s family being arrested.

He said Mandlenkosi had shown remorse for his actions. Members of Ntombela's family, who declined to be named for safety reasons, said they were satisfied with the sentencing. However, they wanted all of the people who hired the hitman to be arrested.