Women dominate Gospel Icon Discovery competition

Durban — A KwaMashu-born gospel singer, Nelisizwe Skhosana, walked away with the coveted Gospel Icon Discovery 2023 competition and scooped a massive R50 000 in prize money that she said would change her life forever. An ecstatic Skhosana said that when she heard about the gospel singing competition, she decided to take her chances and entered it.

Three finalists, Skhosana, Sindi Ngidi, and Neliswa Dlamini, all young ladies, vied for the coveted Gospel Icon Discovery title for 2023, and all sang their hearts out to wow the judges, among whom was former Idols SA music competition winner and Pastor, Khaya Mthethwa, and the audience who danced and sang to their spirited music. The much-awaited gospel music competition that was hosted by the eThekwini’s parks, arts and culture department took place at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Sunday. The winner of a trophy and a R50 000 overall prize, Skhosana, said the money would help her realise her dream of getting a music education and learning more skills as a musician.

The runner-up, Sindi Ngidi, scooped R20 000, and the second runner-up, Neliswa Dlamini, was awarded R10 000. Skhosana thanked her family, especially her mother and father, for their support and said whatever she planned on doing, her parents always provided her with much-needed support. “This will change my life in many ways, and I plan to hold it with both hands and run with it,” an elated Skhosana beamed.

Speaking to the Daily News days before the finale, Skhosana said that being part of the top 3 meant so much, and it is an achievement in so many ways. She overcame one of her fears, and she was grateful to have been granted the opportunity to showcase her talent. She said winning the competition would help her achieve some of her long-term goals. Skhosana also said that she was happy that a friend of hers believed in her voice and capabilities so much that she motivated her to enter the competition, and she was also hopeful that she would take the crown.