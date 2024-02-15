Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds along KZN coast

Durban — The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast. The damaging winds are expected to be experienced between 2pm and 8pm on Thursday, February 15.

According to the warning, a cold front approaches from the south-west with a high pressure system dominating the east of the country resulting in a steep pressure gradient, hence the strong north-easterly winds along the KZN coast between Durban and Richards Bay from the afternoon until the evening. Wind speed average of 20-30 knots is expected, reaching 35-50 knots. The damaging winds are expected to disrupt roads due to cross winds and fallen objects; localised disruptions to ports and difficulty in navigation for small vessels; localised damage of temporary structures along the coastal areas; and coastal routes sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray. Damaging winds are expected to be experienced between 2pm and 8pm on Thursday, February 15. Graphic: SA Weather Service. KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said the damaging winds can lead to infrastructure damages.

Mngadi said that areas likely to be affected include the eThekwini Metro, KwaDukuza Local Municipality, uMlalazi Local Municipality, and uMhlathuze Local Municipality. He said the strong wind may result in damage to temporary structures and could cause trees to fall, obstructing traffic flow. “Motorists are urged to take necessary precautions, especially when driving in exposed areas susceptible to crosswinds,” Mngadi said.

He also said that electricity infrastructure, such as power lines, is at risk of damage. “Communities are urged to treat any fallen electrical cables as live wires and they must be avoided until they are attended to. Residents residing in high-rise buildings are advised to keep their windows closed to prevent potential injuries from shattered glass falling onto pedestrians below,” Mngadi said. “The strong winds could also disrupt port operations and pose challenges for navigation, particularly for small vessels.”

Mngadi added that Cogta has activated disaster management teams in all municipalities likely to be affected by this weather condition. Safe shelters, including community halls, will be made available for residents seeking safe places. On Wednesday, ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson warned Durban residents to please take caution on Thursday (today) as there are warnings for severe heat and humidity. “We would like all people to please adapt to the weather and do not overexert yourself during the heat. Please also assist the elderly and ensure they stay hydrated. Should children be taking part in sports please ensure enough water is available as well as sunblock,” Jamieson said.

“Animals also need to be looked after and please ensure that they have enough water to also stay hydrated.” Saws had said that the minimum expected temperatures for Durban were 22ºC while the maximum temperatures were 33ºC. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.