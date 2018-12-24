Editorial
Editorial Highlights
Hewitt runs out of road
<!--PSTYLE=hed_leader 1-->Finally, the 76-year-old has reached the end of the judicial line14 September 2016 | Opinion
Give her a chance
<!--PSTYLE=hed_leader 1-->We hope Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane remembers at all times her predecessor's advice. "...Your job is to protect the people and nobody else".13 September 2016 | Opinion
A sliver of economic hope
<!--PSTYLE=hed_leader 1-->The rand rose as much as 2.5% against the dollar last week following news that the economy grew by 3.3% in the second quarter after a slow start to the year12 September 2016 | Opinion
Addressing a sickness
<!--PSTYLE=hed_leader 1-->Applause is due MEC for Education, whose appeals committee has in the last three months dismissed 12 teachers for having sex with pupils31 August 2016 | Opinion