MultiChoice backs women steering change in tech

The gender gap in tech is a well-documented challenge. Women are underrepresented in the tech workforce and they are even more underrepresented in leadership roles. According to research, only 27.6% of the tech workforce identifies as female - making the gap significant. Fortunately, there are women in the industry who are pushing for that narrative to change. Palesa Selepe-Mahlase is a passionate technologist with more than 13 years experience in the broadcast media industry. She is currently the manager for Engineering Operations at SuperSport, where she is part of the team responsible for delivering high quality sports content from all parts of South Africa.

Selepe-Mahlase is a strong advocate for women in tech, and believes that women have a lot to offer the industry. She is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent women from achieving their full potential. One of her proudest moments was being a Unit Technical Manager on one of the outside broadcast vans for the Netball World Cup in 2023. She was part of an all-women crew, which was a historic moment for the sport. The team delivered a flawless production and they showed the world that women can do anything they set their minds to. As a strong supporter of MultiChoice's commitment to innovation, she believes that the company is leading the way in driving innovation and technology in Africa. MultiChoice recently launched a number of new initiatives such as the Dolby Atmos suite and a new IP van, all of which are designed to improve the customer viewing experience.

Selepe-Mahlase has been given the opportunity to learn and grow in her vocation; and she has been mentored by some of the best in the industry. She is confident that she will continue to make a difference in the tech industry, and is excited to see what the future holds for women in tech. “I’m really excited about the future for women in tech. I do foresee the gender gap closing, and I’m confident that women will continue to make significant contributions to the tech industry,” said Selepe-Mahlase. She added that she saw a future where more women would take up leadership and specialist roles in tech; and that women are already implementing innovative life-changing technologies in their respective fields within the tech industry.