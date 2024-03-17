Police appeal for witnesses in deadly Newlands West bus shooting

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police have appealed to the public for help with the Newlands bus shooting which left a woman dead and two others injured. KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that on Wednesday afternoon, a shooting on a bus travelling on Newlands West Drive was reported to Newlands East SAPS.

Gwala said that when first responders arrived, it was established that passengers were travelling in a privately owned bus when they were shot at by unknown men. “Further investigation revealed that three passengers were injured due to the shooting,” Gwala said. “A 52-year-old woman was fatally wounded. She died on scene, whilst the other two victims were transported to a hospital.”

“Newlands East SAPS Detectives appeal to the public for any witnesses to come forward with information related to the incident or if anyone has any information regarding the killers. All information will be treated as confidential,” Gwala continued. She said anyone with information can contact Warrant Officer Basha at 082 582 3672 at Crime Stop at 08600 10111. They can also share information on the MySAPS app where they can also remain anonymous. ALS Paramedics Medical Service spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, ALS Paramedics received several calls of a shooting incident on a bus on Newlands West Drive near Berghill Crescent.

He said paramedics assessed the scene and found a woman and two men had sustained gunshot wounds. One of the men had been taken to hospital before paramedics arrived. “One female believed to be in her fifties had sustained fatal gunshot wounds, and there was nothing paramedics could do for her, and she was declared deceased on scene. “A male also believed to be in his fifties had sustained injuries to his back and was stabilised on scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required,” Jamieson said.