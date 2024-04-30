Five Clermont players who could wreck Sharks plans

Leighton Koopman The Sharks will have their hands full against a Clermont side filled with threats across their team when they square up on Saturday in the European Challenge Cup semi-final in London.

Apart from being disciplined and not giving away kickable penalties, the Durban side will also have to be defensively sound at Twickenham Stoop (kick-off 1.30pm) if they are to make history by reaching the final. Here, we look at five Clermont players who could spoil the Sharks’ plans this weekend. Clermont’s flyhalf Anthony Belleau. | AFP Anthony Belleau (flyhalf)

The French international will be the chief organiser of his side’s attack. He will be brimming with confidence after helping to dismantle Stade Francais in the Top14. He scored a try, slotted a bunch of conversions and a penalty for a points haul of 16. Belleau’s kicking at goal will make him a threat to the Sharks from almost any kickable position, but he’s also not shy to take the ball to the line looking to create gaps for the backs outside him.

Clermont’s Alivereti Raka. | AFP Alivereti Raka (wing) His speed and power will make him a handful for the Durban side’s defenders at the back and up front. After scoring a hat-trick of tries in his last game, Raka will want to repeat his antics. Like any Fijian player, he has an eye for a gap when there is space to run into, and he loves to step off his left foot. But at close quarters, he uses his power to burst through tackles to make his way over the tryline. His short runs around the rucks should keep the Sharks on their toes.

Clermont’s Bautista Delguy. | AFP Bautista Delguy (wing) Most of the Sharks players would be familiar with the unpredictable and speedy Argentinian winger. They’ve dealt with him in SuperRugby and at an international level, so they will know he is another player to watch out for with his speed and step.

He is also solid under the high kicks and will compete against the likes of Werner Kok and Makazole Mapimpi, should he be the one chasing down the box-kicks of Belleau and his scrumhalf. Clermont’s Etienne Fourcade. | AFP Étienne Fourcade (hooker)

An accurate line-out thrower and powerful scrummager, the Clermont No 2 is an important cog in the pack of forwards. Eben Etzebeth and his pack mates will have closely scrutinised his line-out throws and how he works off the back of mauls and throw-ins to get his side on the front foot. Fourcade will most likely also be used as a missile at close quarters when his team is looking to penetrate the Sharks defence on the tryline.