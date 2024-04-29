Sharks venture into more unfamiliar territory

Leighton Koopman The Sharks will continue their quest to break new ground in Europe when they face Clermont in the Challenge Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

As the only South African franchise in a knockout, they already hold the record as the first SA team to make it to the semi-finals. Now they venture into more unfamiliar territory, looking to book a finals spot. Bongi Mbonambi of the Sharks. | BackpagePix While their season in the United Rugby Championship (URC) has kicked the bucket early on already, it’s in the Challenge Cup where the Durbanites coached by John Plumtree found their mojo. On their way to the semis, they’ve only lost one group match, against fellow South African side the Cheetahs, and will be eager to continue their dominance over the European sides.

But they’ll have to do it at a new home venue as this Saturday’s clash (kick-off 1.30pm) takes centre stage at Twickenham Stoop, home of English Premiership side Harlequins. The Sharks will take confidence from their tight URC contest against the Scarlets in Wales ahead of this clash and the exposure in European conditions a week before the semi-final could be the best preparation for Plumtree’s troops. The plus side of the Llanelli clash is that they only have to travel a short distance on the M4, roughly about three-and-a- half hours, to Twickenham Stoop, instead of climbing on a possible flight from Durban to London via Doha.

