Anele Mdoda has listeners in stitches with her story about paying R16,000 for bottle of 1942 tequila

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda is finally back at work after a well-deserved holiday where she got to live her best life, travelling between the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. The award-winning personality wrapped up her holiday in Cape Town with her closet friends.

Mdoda finally told her listeners how her holiday almost ended before it even began - all because of ordering a bottle of tequila in the club. The 947 presenter finally shared with her listeners they story of how she got the shock of her life when she got the bill on her first night out in Cape Town. In a clip shared on the radio station’s social media pages, Mdoda narrated to her co-hosts how she eagerly arrived at the club at 2am to join some friends.

She explained she told the waitress to create a separate bill for herself and ordered two bottles of champagne and tequila. When the waitress asked which one, they said “1942” to which Mdoda excitedly responded “1940bani, zonke(all of them), just get me a bottle of tequila.”

Mdoda explained to Frankie that she wasn’t bothered about the brand; she just wanted tequila, “not problems, just solutions”. Well, the tequila came and it was a bottle of 1942 and now fast forward to 4:32am when it came to the time for the bill and Mdoda got sober very quick when she saw R20,000.

While inspecting the bill, she saw she had been charged R16,000 for the Don Julio 1942 bottle which was her entire holiday budget. Mdoda explained that she was expecting the small bottle like a Don Julio Reposado or Blanco and not the long tall 1942. She argued that the waitress should have openly told her how much the bottle cost, despite her not wanting problems and solutions.