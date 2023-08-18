Mzansi celebs have a chuckle at a ‘police training video’ which has gone viral

X was filled with funny memes and laughter as a video of South African Police Service trainees went viral. The video which has been shared and viewed multiple times, shows the SAPS trainees in uniform, coming down a flight of stairs with helmets and shield guards, braving the weight of tyres being thrown at them while trying to calm under pressure.

Elite training by SAPS. pic.twitter.com/p548hTemBL — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) August 17, 2023 Tweeps found the video to be hilarious and had a chuckle at Mzansi’s protection standards, based on the training video. Among the comments were media personality Anele Mdoda, who showed sympathy for the members and said: “ Maybe it was their first day guys.” Maybe it was their first day guys https://t.co/eAskx6eNpL — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 17, 2023 Comments rapidly filled her thread as tweeps further stated:

@DikoQaphelani wrote: “😂😂😂😂🤣🤣 I would love to be the trainer here, in the end nothing personal just want my students to be ready.” 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣 I would love to be the trainer here, in the end nothing personal just want my students to be ready. — Qaphelani Diko (@DikoQaphelani) August 17, 2023 @Siyabonga_ZS wrote: “Whoever recorded this knew this was going to be hilarious. 😂I don't even know how to feel right now. Not safe at all. Black people have a lot to learn. 🤣🤣🤣. The noise need to end, it's embarrassing.” Whoever recorded this knew this was going to be hilarious. 😂



I don't even know how to feel right now. Not safe at all. Black people have a lot to learn. 🤣🤣🤣. The noise need to end, it's embarrassing. — 🇿🇦Breyton///M-Power🇬🇧 (@Siyabonga_ZS) August 17, 2023 @padamaada wrote: “They r still weak on their feet and heavy on the body as well the shield is very lite to take a tire on the balance of just the top of the arm.”

They r still weak on their feet and heavy on the body as well the shield is very lite to take a tire on the balance of just the top of the arm. — Abinara Lerato Ledwaba (@padamaada) August 17, 2023 @OhhYeahWeBack wrote: “Never actually it was their final day” Never actually it was their final day — We Back (@OhhYeahWeBack) August 17, 2023 @ryelkf wrote: “The problem is, tomorrow they forget. This training has to be done every morning before work If we hire the correct people into sap, we might actually be able to fix sap But sap will hire any idiot & give them guns“