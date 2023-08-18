Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, August 18, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Mzansi celebs have a chuckle at a ‘police training video’ which has gone viral

Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram

Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

X was filled with funny memes and laughter as a video of South African Police Service trainees went viral.

The video which has been shared and viewed multiple times, shows the SAPS trainees in uniform, coming down a flight of stairs with helmets and shield guards, braving the weight of tyres being thrown at them while trying to calm under pressure.

Tweeps found the video to be hilarious and had a chuckle at Mzansi’s protection standards, based on the training video.

Among the comments were media personality Anele Mdoda, who showed sympathy for the members and said: “ Maybe it was their first day guys.”

Comments rapidly filled her thread as tweeps further stated:

@DikoQaphelani wrote: “😂😂😂😂🤣🤣 I would love to be the trainer here, in the end nothing personal just want my students to be ready.”

@Siyabonga_ZS wrote: “Whoever recorded this knew this was going to be hilarious. 😂I don't even know how to feel right now. Not safe at all. Black people have a lot to learn. 🤣🤣🤣. The noise need to end, it's embarrassing.”

@padamaada wrote: “They r still weak on their feet and heavy on the body as well the shield is very lite to take a tire on the balance of just the top of the arm.”

@OhhYeahWeBack wrote: “Never actually it was their final day”

@ryelkf wrote: “The problem is, tomorrow they forget. This training has to be done every morning before work

If we hire the correct people into sap, we might actually be able to fix sap But sap will hire any idiot & give them guns“

Related Topics:

JohannesburgComedyViralTwitterSouth African Celebs