Cassper Nyovest causes quite the stir with his wedding to childhood friend Pulane Mojaki

Award-winning rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest is officially off the market after tying the knot this weekend with Pulane Mojaki. This weekend, Nyovest was the talk of social media. Thanks to all the lobola festivities, and his beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

After beating about the bush about whether or not he would be getting married, all was revealed this weekend when videos of Nyovest and his bride after finalising their global negotiations, went viral. Cassper Nyovest 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/trWXO9KkUg — H O P E Y 💕🇫🇷 (@Shes_fair) April 5, 2024 Nyovest, on Instagram reshared posts from his wedding guests - who included Drip footwear founder Lekau Sehoana, DJ Vettys and social media influencer, comedian and actor Primo Baloyi who went from guest to MC. Cassper Nyovest getting married of course sparked a debate on social media, with some bringing up his old relationship with Thobeka Majozi, whom he shares a son with and his recent admission to being addicted to sexual immorality and vanity, overcoming it and giving his life to God.

While the congratulatory messages poured in, so did the social media investigation pieces and how Nyovest married his “childhood friend”, his outfit and how they looked on their big day. @Mlu__N7 tweeted: “I don't get it why people are dragging Cassper Nyovest for marrying Pulane. “Things change, just because in the past he said he would marry certain people and didn't that doesn't have to make him a bad person. The man made his choice, and that should be respected. Congrats 👏🏻❤️”