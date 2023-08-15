Cyan Boujee doubles down on Prince Kaybee accusation in chat with MacG, claims she was 19 when sex tape was recorded

A week after Cyan Boujee’s sex tape began to circulate online and she came out with the bombshell accusation that Prince Kaybee was responsible for the leak, the 22-year-old has shared more details on the encounter. The DJ and media personality spoke to MacG and Sol to unpack her perspective on the encounter.

A clip of the chat on ‘Podcast And Chill with MacG’ has been making rounds on X (formerly Twitter) since Monday. “So Cyan Boujee confirmed that video was taken 2 years ago, she was 19 years old at the time” shared @_mashesha. “She also confirms the video was taken by Prince Kaybee. She thinks the leaking of the video was “planned” #podcastandchill”

She thinks the leaking of the video was “planned” #podcastandchill pic.twitter.com/5LzR5aDwYA — m a s h è s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) August 14, 2023 During the episode, MacG and Sol, who’ve previously interviewed Cyan on their podcast, called her to probe for more details on the viral explicit video.

“I don’t know man, I just feel like this was definitely planned,” she explained. “The n***** definitely had an intention, because I feel like if it was a mistake, he could’ve responded to my texts as he usually does, you know. I have no words, guys.” When MacG asked her to clarify who she was referring to and when the video was taken, she added, “This happened two years ago and it was with Prince Kaybee. Definitely, 100%.