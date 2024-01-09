DJ Fresh calls ‘bullsh**’ on new girlfriend claims: ‘She is my friend’

It's getting tough for Mzansi celebrities to have platonic relationships because every time one is snapped with the other gender, it’s quickly assumed that they are dating. This is exactly the case for radio host turned podcaster DJ Fresh, whose pictures with Botswana media personality Khumo Kgwaadira are making the rounds online.

DJ Fresh and Kgwaadira in December 2023 hosted the Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) awards and of course spent quite the time together rehearsing ahead of the show and posted their pictures online. Despite the popular DJ in one of his Instagram posts, saying that he has made a friend for life in Kgwaadira, it didn't stop the rumour mill from running.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Fresh (SA) (@djfreshsa) Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula shared one of the pair’s pictures online and captioned it by saying; meet the DJ’s new girlfriend and that the two are on vacation together in Durban. While both DJ Fresh and Kgwaadira are in Durban and were at the same venue - Mojos Car Wash and Shisa Nyama - the Big Dawg clapped back at Khawula and maintained that they are just friends.

Nothing else to see here!! #ThatsAllFolks — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) January 8, 2024

Last year, the DJ opened up about being single in a very long time - following his divorce from Thabiso Sikwane, his wife of 20 years. He then reportedly dated actress Mapaseka Koetle. They both denied the relationship despite being spotted together and going on holiday together. “From the age of 14 till now I’ve been in a relationship all the time. The thing that scares me is, I’ve never had an opportunity not to be in a relationship. “The last six weeks for me have been the most exciting, scariest time of my life because I don’t know it. I don’t know not having to account to someone…”