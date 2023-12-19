WATCH: DJ Fresh reveals he doesn’t believe in the ‘bro code’: ‘Everyone is fair game’

The tables where turned on “WAW! What a Week” podcast this week, as host DJ Fresh hopped into the hot seat. After numerous requests from fans for DJ Fresh to be interviewed, “WAW” producers made it happen.

YFM radio personality, Lula Odiba took over the reins for the final episode of the year, and did a great job at it. During the interview, Fresh opened up about never really getting a chance to spend quality time with his siblings because of being away at boarding school. “I’ve literally never spent more than four weeks with any of my siblings when we were kids, and it’s unfortunate, but that’s how it happened.”

He said if they had had a solid foundation from childhood, they would probably be closer in adulthood, but they did keep in touch via WhatsApp groups and phone calls. During the interview, he spoke about how he felt abandoned when he was in Grade 10, because his mother left for the UK and his best friend relocated to Norway. “I was actually suicidal at the time because of the abandonment issues I had. I also found my girlfriend with one of the seniors in a classroom on the day my best friend left.

“That’s when I decided ‘f**k bro code’. And I am saying this now. Everyone is fair game... I’m not about the bro code, I’m done with the bro code... Unless you married, otherwise f***k bro code,” said Fresh. The DJ disclosed how he started to question his religion very early on in life and based on that, judged people now on what they show him. “I don’t have a problem with God. I have a problem with his fan club. I don’t like how certain people believe they’re all high and mighty, simply because they go to church. It doesn’t make you a better human being.”

Fresh, who got divorced last year from Thabiso Sikwane, his wife of 20 years, also opened up about becoming a father at the age of 20, and how his break up scared him. “From the age of 14 till now I’ve been in a relationship all the time. The thing that scares me is, I’ve never had an opportunity not to be in a relationship. “The last six weeks for me has been the most exciting, scariest time of my life because I don’t know it. I don’t know not having to account to someone...