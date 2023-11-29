DJ Fresh praises ex-wife after she offers solid parenting advice

DJ Fresh’s ex-wife Thabiso Sikwane took to Instagram to post a video offering parents some sound advice. In the post, she said: “Feel overwhelmed, like a headless chicken (at) parenting? Breeeeeeeathe, pray🙏🏽🤗.”

“If you are feeling overwhelmed, especially if you are a first-time parent or have small children, the day will come when you are with them, but you are not with them. You know what I mean? “It can be so overwhelming at times, more so when you are doing it on your own and just to say hang in there… “Yes, there are things you can do to prep yourself, but you know yourself, your capabilities, your limitations and you know your children, so you find your own balance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thabiso Sikwane (@thabisowasikwane) Sikwana suggested that parents pray over their children. “The world that we’ve brought them into is something else, it’s crazy. So just a word of encouragement to say that you’re doing good… give yourself a pat on the back.” Sikwana said that even after their divorce, DJ Fresh was still present and they were parenting their four kids well.

“I don’t use the term co-parenting because nothing has changed in how we see our role as parents and I’m really grateful for that.” She also encouraged other fathers to show up for their children. Following the video, the DJ Fresh wrote: “Mother of the Year for 20 years and 11 months!!! 🙌🏾 THANK YOU!!!”

She responded: “@djfreshsa Team work makes the dream work akere. Thank you for playing your part, giving your best. I am still in awe of God and disbelief that our baby is 20 years and 11 months. It's gone past so fast.” DJ Fresh and Sikwana divorced in February 2020 after 20 years of marriage. In a video posted on DJ Fresh’s timeline at the time, he confirmed that the break-up was amicable and that they still loved each other.