WATCH: DJ Fresh and Warren Masemola discuss the arts and the state of SA in podcast

Multi-award-winning veteran actor Warren Masemola recently joined DJ Fresh’s ever-growing podcast, “WAW What A Week”. The “Tjovitjo” actor spoke significantly about a new theatre show he’s wrapped up titled, “We Shall Sing For Our Fatherland”, which was written by novelist and poet, Professor Zakes Mda, among other topics.

“We Shall Sing For Our Fatherland” is about two freedom fighters who went into exile and joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) to liberate their country. When they get back, the country is independent and the society doesn’t recognise them. About working with Mda, Masemola said: “It’s one of the biggest things I’ve ever done in my career. Before I came into the arts all I knew about Professor Zakes is that he writes novels, then I got to drama school and got to see and read plays and novels about him. “His love, we couldn’t see the tears, but he shared that we nailed it, it hit home, the message was so clear and that he never imagined we would stage it in that way. He was really moved which makes me feel like ‘wow’.”

Further along the podcast the two discussed significant problems in South Africa like unemployment and poverty, and how citizens are adding to the problem instead of addressing and fixing it. DJ Fresh shared his views on what he thought needed to be done to start the repairs. “Because we are dealing with a lot of leader who have no business of being in leadership in the first place, or whose only ‘qualification’ is the fact that we were in the trenches together, they are put there.

“Are we having the best possible people doing the best possible delivery for the people. “Every government eats, but if you are eating before delivering a road or clinic, then what is it all for? When people start getting agitated saying we going to burn this and that, when you doing nothing for them,” expressed the DJ. Masemola, who is not affiliated with any political party, questioned what all the deputies in government do during the weekdays.