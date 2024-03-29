DJ Sbu is back on radio after almost a decade on new breakfast show on Radio 2000

A year ago veteran radio presenter DJ Sbu, real name Sibusiso Leope, shared on his YouTube channel his aspirations to rejoin the SABC and an opportunity has presented itself. The media personality, philanthropist, and businessman will anchor Radio 2000’s new breakfast show, replacing radio legend Lewis Mpotseng Tshinaba

After almost a decade away DJ Sbu is back on radio. He joins Radio 2000’s new breakfast show with the current team of Nathi Ndamase as co-presenter and Lelo Mzaca as the sports anchor. “If an opportunity to represent my country presents itself I’ll gladly take it on,” said the Thembisa-born star on his podcast last year. “And for the right commercial deal, I’ll definitely go back to SABC and serve my country.

Even if it’s not too much money or it is less than what I’m making on my own hustle… I wouldn’t put money first.” The music producer unexpectedly got booted by the SABC in 2015 when he was a Metro FM DJ and SABC 1 presenter, after he posted a picture of himself with Khanyi Mbau holding a Mofaya can at the Metro FM Awards. Now that DJ Sbu is back at the SABC, his creative juices are also flowing with him hinting on his Instagram post, that he has heard the 2000s call for the show ‘Friends Like These’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Sbu (@djsbulive) While DJ Sbu is making a radio comeback, award winning producer, artist, businessman, DJ and hitmaker Tlou Cleopas Monyepao aka ‘DJ Cleo’ makes his entry. The winner of several music awards - DJ Cleo with his wealth of musical knowledge will host a brand-new dance show ‘The Eskhaleni Party’ Fridays, 22h00 – 00h00. ‘The Eskhaleni Party’ is a fitting name for the show as Eskhaleni, is synomae with DJ Cleo’s albums and has become the mother body linked to all events, podcast (Eskhaleni PodKHast), motorcycle club and his new label.