Wednesday, August 23, 2023

DJ Sbu set to make his music comeback

DJ Sbu will return to music. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

It’s been a while since renowned radio personality and businessman Sibusiso Leope, aka DJ Sbu, was in the music scene, leaving his fans dearly missing his offerings.

But this is about to change!

Much to their excitement, the DJ recently announced that he will be making his musical comeback.

“DEAR MUSIC INDUSTRY : I HAVE A BIG SONG COMING 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” he wrote on X.

He didn’t reveal anything else like when the single will drop or what genre it will be but it didn’t matter to fans who received the news with open arms.

@SelfieRunnerZA commented: “Knowing you, it’s going to be a hit.”

Another fan, @CapricornTopG, who was excited about his comeback, only had one request.

“We are ready for it. But please, bring back that clean and tidy Sbu we know. The old Sbu. This new ‘dreadlocks look Sbu’, wa e latlha son.”

@ABOBALOYI said: “I trust you and this has to be the biggest song you have ever made . Classic 🔥🔥🔥.”

@Moroanyane sarcastically noted: “Hope it's not about hugging a tree 🌴 🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

@obakenny said: “Dear we are ready to dance to that tune.”

@IsaacThabiso1 wrote: “Am ready grootman to welcome you back at the number 1 spot..”

Back when DJ Sbu was a part of the music industry he gave fans the hit, “Remember When It Rained”, taken from his popular “Y-Lens Vol. 1” album.

Over the years the DJ has been busy with other business ventures, including building his MoFaya energy drink brand and starting his own podcast titled, “The Hustlers Corner”.

Earlier this year, “The Hustlers Corner” was hand picked to join Sean “Diddy” Combs’s network of podcasts.

He also mentioned being on a spiritual journey during this time, which changed his mindset and perspective on life.

On an episode of “The Penuel Show”, the award-winning podcaster said: “I looked richer than I was. Now I look back and realise I was dumb.”

He added that he has acknowledged his mistakes and is living comfortably as an entrepreneur.

