Eddie Griffin is coming to South Africa

Internationally acclaimed comedian Eddie Griffin is set to headline the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival. Savanna and Showmax announced Griffin as the headline act for the comedy festival taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre in April.

The multifaceted African American comedian and actor, is known for his electrifying stage presence and unique style. The actor has been in Mzansi before, having been in the country to shoot a film before. With an illustrious career spanning across stand-up specials and over 50 film appearances, Griffin's participation is a testament to the festival's grandeur.

Over 50 comedians across three diverse genres - English, Vernacular, and Afrikaans - will take the stage at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival. The festival is a melting pot of styles and stories, featuring local favourites like Tumi Morake, Alfred Adriaan, Mashabela, Chris Mapane and many more. For the first time in South Africa, social media comedy sensations will join the traditional stand-up acts, adding a modern twist to the comedic line-up.

The festival’s tagline, “And Still We Laugh,” encapsulates the festivals mission to offer joy and relief in unpredictable times. Comedy is Africa’s secret weapon – a tool for celebration, resilience, and unity says Stuart Taylor, the festival’s Creative Director and comedy veteran. In addition to the versatile line-up, the festival will host a comedy roast of a prominent South African media personality, whose name will be revealed in due course. Khanyi Mbau was the last celebrity to be roasted, following in the footsteps of Somizi Mhlongo, AKA and Steve Hofmeyer.