The new Showmax isn’t an upgrade but a completely new platform

Streaming platform Showmax has us downloading their new app on our phones and smart TVs but it seems it’s not all smooth sailing for everyone. The powerful new streaming platform was advertised as being something better for subscribers, after all the new Showmax is powered by Peacock.

“Peacock’s best-in-class technology platform will deliver a world-class streaming experience to Showmax audiences,” said Patrick Miceli, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Direct-to-Consumer & International, NBCUniversal. Well, not everyone is enjoying “Peacock’s best-in-class technology” as it is not compatible with their smart TVs, which the old app was, leaving many in a conundrum about how to experience their favourite shows on TV. Showmax subscriber finds it difficult to access the new platform on their TV despite being previously able to. Picture: Supplied One user explained to IOL Entertainment, that when they downloaded the new Showmax on their TV, they were shocked to see it being unable to play despite it being previously able to and the customer service chat was reportedly not useful, leaving them more confused than before.

They were not the only ones who shared the sentiments, TikToker Ndlelezinhle Msomi Khoza complained about the App not working on her TV and experiencing several issues and her comments were filled with others who felt the same way. Stacey Venter Senior Manager: PR & Comms at Showmax explained to IOL Entertainment that it is important to note the new Showmax isn’t an upgrade. @ndlelezinhlenozip #showmax @ShowmaxOnline ♬ original sound - Ndlelezinhle Msomi Khoza “It’s a completely new platform, powered by Peacock’s global streaming technology, which is available on a wide variety of devices,” Venter said.

“Some devices, including older makes of smart TVs, are unable to support the enhanced streaming technology. Ahead of the migration process we shared the list of supported devices with Showmax subscribers.” Venter advised that if your TV is not compatible with the new technology the one option is to buy a Chromecast device to enable your existing TV to continue streaming Showmax. Venter also noted the frustration some customers are experiencing with having to start afresh due to their watchlists history being wiped.

“As part of the migration, customers can log onto the new Showmax with their existing username and password but need to create profiles and watchlists from scratch,” Venter said. “This has understandably frustrated some of our customers. This also gives subscribers a blank slate opportunity to create new watchlists and retrain the algorithm from the beginning to ensure a better viewing experience.” The full customer and content migration onto the new app will be completed by February 12, when the new Showmax is officially live.