Faith Nketsi distances herself from latest allegations surrounding her failed marriage

Influencer Faith Nketsi may be giving her fans an inside look into her life following her short-lived marriage on her reality TV show ‘HaveFaith,’ but that has not stopped the stories from crawling out of the woodwork. No stranger to making headlines, this weekend tabloid papers released more "details" surrounding Nketsi’s failed marriage.

The reality TV star on Sunday afternoon addressed the latest reports on her name, making it clear that she would never do an interview about her personal life and nor would she take her side of the story to the papers. “I WOULD NEVER DO AN INTERVIEW ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE nor would I ever go to news papers to justify or ‘tell my side of the story’. “I’m also not with the catty fights on social media. There’s really more to life &I respect people. Have a blessed Sunday. catch #HAVEFAITH mon 21:30,” she tweeted.

I WOULD NEVER DO AN INTERVIEW ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE nor would I ever go to news papers to justify or “tell my side of the story”. I’m also not with the catty fights on social media. There’s really more to life &I respect people. Have a blessed Sunday. catch #HAVEFAITH mon 21:30 — faith Nketsi (@_faith_nketsi) November 5, 2023 In March, the businesswoman initially rubbished claims that her marriage was on the rocks.