Heavy-K demands respect as he defends his legacy: ‘I changed the direction of the game!’

Award-winning DJ, musician and music producer Heavy-K, real name Mkhululi Siqula, recently took to Twitter to reflect on his legacy in the music industry. Heavy-K decided to make his opinion known after Kabza De Small caught flack online for not granting interviews and publicly speaking on his knowledge of amapiano.

The “Wena” hitmaker in his lengthy thread explained how he related to the current backlash Kabza De Small was experiencing, explaining it is something that happened to him during his prime. Heavy-K tweeted: “What they doing to Kabza is the same thing they did to me during my prime! I knew it would happen being a hit maker and consistency irritates some of our people so much that they compare you to each and every artist that rises!” What they doing to Kabza is the same-thing they did to me during my prime! I knew it would happen being a hit maker & consistency irritates some of our people so much that they compare you to each & every artist that rises! — HEAVY-K (@HeavykDrumboss) January 1, 2023 Here’s the thing about the entertainment industry, it’s seasonal. One minute so and so is hot property the next thing someone else is the next big thing. Sad reality but that is the case.

During his prime, Heavy-K released bangers such as “Inde”, “Beautiful War”, “Umoya” and “Gunsong”. When one tweep responded to his tweet and said Heavy K had accepted that his time is over, he responded by explaining that prime does not last forever. “Prime doesn’t last forever, I’m just maintaining what I’ve achieved over the years and growing my brand globally … you are entitled to your opinions no hard feelings 👌🏽.”

Prime doesn’t last forever , I’m just maintaining what I’ve achieved over the years & growing my brand globally…you are entitled to your opinions no hard feelings 👌🏽 — HEAVY-K (@HeavykDrumboss) January 1, 2023 Not everyone seemed to agree with the point the Metro FM Award winner was trying to make. One tweep shared that while Heavy-K made great music but he isn’t what Kabza is to piano. In his response, Heavy-K blew his own trumpet by reminding the tweep that he influenced the game and came with his own sound. “I was exactly who I think was! What y’all forgetting I came with my own unique sound! That nobody could master! Even today I’m still the only one who has the recipe! I influenced the entire game!

“I changed the direction of the game! And sold platinums with CDs,” he tweeted. I was exactly who I think was! What y’all forgetting I came with my own unique sound! that nobody could master! Even today I’m still the only one who has the recipe! I influenced the entire game! I changed the direction of the game! & sold platinums with CD’s https://t.co/kWNnSrA3c7 — HEAVY-K (@HeavykDrumboss) January 2, 2023 Heavy-K argued that people don’t have to like him or his music but they shouldn’t disrespect his legacy. Especially after he worked so hard and influenced the game in various ways from a young age and had gone on to now work with international artists such as Ed Sheeran and Jorja Smith.