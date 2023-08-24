Hulisani Ravele announces hiatus as she celebrates 26 years in entertainment

Hulisani Ravele has been in the entertainment industry for over two and a half decades; from child star to one of Mzansi’s top radio and television personalities. In a media release Ravele announced her plans of a well-deserved sabbatical from the airwaves and television screens.

For the past five years, Ravele has been the host of the weekend morning show on Primedia’s 947, creating an upbeat connection with her loyal followers. Her departure from the station marks a poignant turning point in her career, as she takes a hiatus from media to embrace stillness, introspection, and the pursuit of new opportunities. Stillness has been a recurring theme on Ravele’s Instagram account, with her captions embracing peace and calm.

“I am immensely grateful for the love and support I have received from my followers and the industry. Making it onto the 947 line-up has been an absolute dream come true,” reflected Ravele. “To anchor and deliver an entertaining and wholesome show to such a diverse and multicultural audience, playing a part in the station surpassing the 1 million mark for P7D listenership, and maintaining that position, are remarkable achievements I hold dear. “This break is not just a pause, but an opportunity for me to delve into new experiences and discover what the future holds. I'm excited to see where this journey takes me.”