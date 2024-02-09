Kefilwe Mabote ready to ‘sink’ the ship, but has Mzansi confused with her riddles

Award-winning lifestyle and fashion digital content creator Kefilwe Mabote has been a hot topic, since news broke of her allegedly faking her lobola negotiations for content. It is alleged she staged a photo shoot, hired the cows and got a jaw-dropping gown from Gert-Johan Coetzee for lobola negotiations that never happened. Reports further alleged that Mabote was never married to her mystery man and it was all just for content.

Mabote has been away from South Africa after taking a sho’left to the US for the Grammy Awards, and now that the excitement has settled down from her travels, she is addressing all the tea, well sort of. “Seeing as social media trends are a thing these days, how about we unveil camera footage of you at my residence with your family and political cronies conducting meetings at my house?” wrote Mabote on her Instagram Stories. Mabote has been away from South Africa after taking a sho’left to the US for the Grammy Awards and now that the excitement has settled down from her travels, she is addressing all the tea, well sort of. Picture: Screenshot In other separate post, Mabote went to further rant about being ready to spill the beans and even pack her bags and the mystery husband and head to Weskoppies (Psychiatric) Hospital.

“The same psychopath that took me to see his pastor is asking if I would make a good pick for a second wife. I am sure the congregation has supporting evidence to back me up. “Let me know if I should post our pictures together at social events showcasing us together, even on holidays with my family. In other separate post, Mabote went to further rant about being ready to spill the beans and even pack her bags and the mystery husband and head to Weskoppies Hospital. Picture: Screenshot “Remember, if you go low, I go lower. I do not mind sinking this ship with all of us on it. The Titanic will have a whole new meaning by the time I am done with you,” she wrote.