Khaya Dladla on leaving Gagasi FM after six years to broaden his horizons and expand his brand

Multi-talented media personality Khaya Dladla has announced that he was leaving the regional commercial radio station Gagasi FM after six years. In a statement, the radio presenter announced he was bidding farewell to his popular drive time show on Gagasi FM on March 29.

Dladla explained that he was leaving the station to focus on broadening his horizons and expanding his brand nationally and internationally and “also realigning his brand value with like minded brands”. “It pains me that I find myself in a position where I have had to leave a brand that I fell in love with years ago due to the non-conducive environment,” said Dladla. “The trajectory of my personal brand is no longer aligned with the station, however, I would like to thank every single person who made my journey at Gagasi FM a fruitful one, from the visionaries that appreciated my talent and invited me to join Gagasi FM.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaya Dladla (@khaya_dladla) The actor joined the station in 2018 and during his tenure at the station grew from the station’s weekend shows to hosting the breakfast and drive time shows. Posting his statement on his social media platforms ‘The House of Zwide’ actor expressed that he had “mixed feelings” walking away from Gagasi FM, but added that it was important to take care of mental health. “The craziest mixed feelings, having to walk out of the one place I once called the happiest place and my home since June 2, 2018,” he said.