LaConco 'triggered' by Lupita Nyong'o's break-up post

Anyone who has experienced a break-up can attest to the process being quite an emotional one and the healing process having no timeline. Last week, Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o went public with the news of her heartbreak following her split from Selema Masekela.

The TV presenter over the weekend, took to her Instagram stories and shared how she was triggered by Nyong’o’s post due to a previous relationship. LaConco burst into the limelight as the former fiancé to ex-president Jacob Zuma.

Former reality TV star and presenter Nonkanyiso Conco, popularly known as LaConco has shared her own heartbreak experiences. Picture: Instagram At the time, their age gap was a huge topic of discussion during her time on Showmax’s hit reality show ‘The Real Housewives of Durban.’ She refused to speak about her relationship with the former statesman, drawing the attention of many naysayers. “@lupitanyongo sharing her pain, just triggered me how I’ve been silence about my ex and the pain he has caused us and still is,” she wrote.

Further on the post, the ‘Forever Thina’ host explained her two reasons why she has chosen her silence when it comes to her ex. “I know that giving God my pain, is giving him his power over my life. I’ve damn protected his dignity.” She went on to add “Psalms 46 vs 5-10”. Another Mzansi celebrity who weighed in was actress Linda Mtoba, who reposted Nyong’o’s post and said “time does seem to heal. It does get better.”