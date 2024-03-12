TV host and beauty influencer Ayanda Thabethe has set tongues wagging after posting her super luxury R4 million valued Mercedes Benz Maybach this week. Thabethe revealed the car in a video posted on her Instagram Stories where she showed off her luxury Mercedes Maybach.

In the clip, Thabethe is seen opening a compartment in the Maybach that acts as a mini fridge storage, as it contained water and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne. Valued at over R4 million, Thabethe first revealed the luxury car on Instagram, following the birth of her second child last year. The ‘Celebrity Games Night’ presenter is believed to have been gifted the luxury car by the father of her children, controversial businessman Peter Matsimbe. It is understood she received the luxury car as ‘push gift’, shortly after the birth of their son.

Matsimbe and Thabethe have tried to keep their relationship away from the public eye, but of course, their fancy lifestyle has caught the attention of social media detectives. In 2022 the pair were living it up in Dubai with some of their friends, popping expensive bottles, partying on a yacht and cruising in expensive cars, causing quite the stir and creating interest in who Matsimbe is. Ayanda Thabethe shows off her Maybach push present worth over R5Million bought by her baby daddy Peter Matsimbe for their second born son. pic.twitter.com/XZPkU1UWq9 — sanelenkosi (@sanelenkosix) March 11, 2024 It was alleged that Matsimbe, whom Thabethe was on holiday with, is married to someone else. To rubbish allegations that her boyfriend/brother is married, Thebethe released a statement with the help of her lawyers.

Since the marriage rumour died down, the two have welcomed their second child, who she recently celebrated turning six months, and have been trying to live a life away from the spotlight. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) The spotlight is back on Matsimbe and how he has acquired his wealth, amid allegations around him being a wanted man. The businessman has allegedly been a wanted man since November 2020 after Standard Bank approached the court, accusing him of securing a loan with the banking group to buy 10 luxury vehicles, allegedly using fraudulent documents.