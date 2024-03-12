Nomzamo Mbatha among speakers at NAACP International Entertainment Summit

‘Shaka iLembe’ actress Nomzamo Mbatha will be amongst the speakers at the the NAACP International Entertainment Summit. The global influence and importance of Black creatives will be celebrated at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on March 13.

The summit is set to take place at Neue House in Los Angeles, California, and is dedicated to recognising the global influence and importance of Black creatives. As the premier multicultural awards show in the US, the NAACP Image Awards recognises the exceptional contributions of African-Americans and people of colour in the arts, and those promoting social justice through their work. The International Entertainment Summit will expand on this recognition by emphasising the essential role of African creatives and creative industries in driving economic growth and social development.

Attendees at the summit can also expect a special screening of the historical drama ‘Shaka iLembe’, executive produced by Mbatha. Mbatha, joins the speakers list which include actor Boris Kodjoe, NAACP Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Aba Blankson, Director-General of the Centre For Black and African Arts and Civilisation Nigeria Aisha Augie, “We are excited to highlight the remarkable accomplishments of the global African diaspora,” said NAACP Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Aba Blankson.

“This gathering not only celebrates the richness of our culture but also serves as a platform for strategic collaboration and investment in the arts. As we continue to amplify Black voices and stories on a worldwide stage, we affirm our commitment to fostering inclusivity, representation, and social change.” The summit will include the following panels; Collaborative Creativity Across Continents, Africa’s Creative Economy: Opportunities and Challenges, Strategic Investments in the African Creative Sector and Collaborative Dialogue: Building Bridges Between African Americans and Africa. The 55th NAACP Image Awards will premiere live on Saturday, March 16.