For the past 12 Sundays, the hugely popular historical drama “Shaka Ilembe” has been keeping fans glued to their TV screens. And with the airing of the final episode last night comes the announcement that the second season is already in development and will be “coming soon”.

Mzansi Magic shared the news on social media platform X. ICYMI: #ShakaiLembeMzansi season 2 is in development and coming soon. Impi iyeza! 🙌🏾 🔥🔥 Watch this space for more. 👑 🇿🇦 https://t.co/knFo3ik4US @MultiC_Studios @DStv_MediaSales @O_GrandJo #FAMEWeekAfrica pic.twitter.com/VBsGjTSlca — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) September 4, 2023 With its rich visuals, excellent performances, respectful authenticity and outstanding entertainment since the first episode, “Shaka Ilembe” has received rave reviews and topped X trends lists on Sunday nights. Season one showcased the origins story of the legendary African King, culminating with a victorious Shaka returning to take the Zulu throne. Season two will pick up with him beginning his long prophesized reign, writing himself into history.

A scene from “Shaka Ilembe”. Picture: Supplied. Nomsa Philiso, MultiChoice CEO for General Entertainment, was appreciative of the support that show received. “The fact that viewers across South Africa, and indeed the continent, have been so passionately supportive of the show, tuning in to watch weekly, sharing their commentary online and really engaging with this layered story of the Nguni Kingdoms, has been fantastic. “We are now looking forward to bringing season two to life.”

Produced by Bomb Productions, season one starred Nomzamo Mbatha, who played Nandi. Vusi Kunene, Senzo Radebe, Dawn Thandeka King, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Sibonile Ngubane, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Khabonina Qhubeka, Wiseman Mncube, and Abdul Khoza were among many other talents cast in the show. The story brimmed with love, war, loss, betrayal, sacrifice and triumph. According to the press release, season two “promises to unveil a new chapter with new stars, characters and plotlines delivered with the same polish as season one”.