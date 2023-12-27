Nomzamo Mbatha spends Christmas with besties Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

Usually South Africa’s Nomzamo Mbatha returns home to KwaMashu, Durban, to enjoy Christmas surrounded by her entire family.
However, this year she has opted to do things a little bit differently by celebrating Christmas with media mogul Oprah Winfrey and her family.
Mbatha’s relationship with the OWN Network owner stems back to 2019 when she gave the keynote address for the graduating class at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG).
‘The Color Purple’ executive producer and her long-time partner Stedman Graham hosted her close friends, including Gayle King’s family and her daughter-girls - the first South African women to attend and graduate from OWLAG.
One of Winfrey’s “daughter girls” is Thando Dlomo. She graduated from Oprah’s academy and studies at the University of Southern California.
Another South African who could be seen in the pictures shared on social media was the ‘Shaka iLembe’ actress and executive producer Mbatha.
She was also dressed in the colour purple which is Winfrey’s colour for the season, in honour of the film of the same, which was released on Christmas Day.
Winfrey has been very busy promoting the film ‘The Color Purple’ musical which is a remake of the classic film - which in 1985, Oprah made her acting debut as Sofia.
Mbatha is not credited as being part of ‘The Color Purple’ cast but she has featured in international projects; ‘Coming 2 America’ and ‘Assassin,’ creating a name for herself in Hollywood.
