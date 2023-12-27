Nomzamo Mbatha spends Christmas with besties Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

However, this year she has opted to do things a little bit differently by celebrating Christmas with media mogul Oprah Winfrey and her family.

Usually South Africa’s Nomzamo Mbatha returns home to KwaMashu, Durban , to enjoy Christmas surrounded by her entire family.

Mbatha’s relationship with the OWN Network owner stems back to 2019 when she gave the keynote address for the graduating class at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG).

‘The Color Purple’ executive producer and her long-time partner Stedman Graham hosted her close friends, including Gayle King’s family and her daughter-girls - the first South African women to attend and graduate from OWLAG.

One of Winfrey’s “daughter girls” is Thando Dlomo. She graduated from Oprah’s academy and studies at the University of Southern California.