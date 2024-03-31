Shamiso Mosaka adds radio broadcaster to her CV as she joins Y

TV presenter and model Shamiso Mosaka can now add radio broadcaster to her curriculum vitae, after joining Y weekend line-up. The MTV Base South VJ made news earlier this month when a video of her being kicked off CemAir flight 5Z0329 at King Shaka International Airport went viral. Besides the video she had posted, Mosaka has kept mum on the incident and is securing the bag.

Formerly known as YFM, Mosaka joins The Rizz on Saturday afternoons from 5pm to 6pm. The Rizz is set to give listeners global music magic where “borders blur and music unites” says Y’s music curator, Codi Dinca. Mosaka is not the only shake-up YFM has made to the 2024 line-up - Tulz Madala, who’s no stranger to the station, takes the leading role on weekend breakfast. Tulz Madala, who’s no stranger to the station, takes the leading role on weekend breakfast. Picture: Supplied Mandala will host ‘Kickstart Café' from 6am to 10am on Saturdays and ‘Sunday Feels' from 6am to 10am on Sundays. He will also be hosting weekday pre-breakfast from 3am to 5am, Monday to Wednesday on ‘Breaking Dawn’.

The radio station also welcomes innovator and events tastemaker, Cesare “Hype” Morey to the family. Hype will be hosting Hype Factory on Friday evenings 9pm to midnight - showcasing the best of the global dance music scene. Runner up of #BeTheNext Season two, Sizwe Mngomezulu puts his name to the Saturday and Sunday midnight to 2am time slot on ‘The Wave’. Nia Brown, Mthaux and Okay Wasabi return to kickstart Y mornings on The Way Up from 5am to 9am. Picture: Supplied Y’s weekday line-up has not been shaken up with, Nia Brown, Mthaux and Okay Wasabi returning to kickstart mornings on The Way Up from 5am to 9am. The Lunch League, hosted by Lula Odiba and Caddy, will remain dominating the noon to 3pm slot. Ayanda MVP remains in the driver’s seat for the afternoon drive, weekdays 3pm to 6pm on Home Run.