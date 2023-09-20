Who is Quinton Jones, Minnie Dlamini’s ex allegedly wanting R10,000 spousal support?

Minnie Dlamini and soon-to-be ex-husband Quinton Jones have been trending all over social media lately. In February last year, the couple filed for a divorce and now Jones is allegedly demanding R10,000 monthly spousal support from the actress.

The couple who got married in July 2017 share a son, Netha Makhosini Jones who was born in 2020. Since the allegations of Jones demanding spousal support from Dlamini broke, people have been wondering why someone who supposedly has so much money would be asking for support. @sheabutterhun tweeted: “Apparently Minnie Dlamini’s Quinton Jones is American and is worth millions of dollars. Why does he want spousal support?”

Apparently Minnie Dlamini’s Quinton Jones is American and is worth millions of dollars. Why does he want spousal support? — S U N R I S E ✨ (@sheabutterhun) September 19, 2023 Here’s what we know about Quinton Jones.

The 39-year-old Jones who is originally from California, was a professional footballer in America before he relocated to South Africa. When he moved here, he joined the film and television show production industry. He worked with Urban Brew as a producer and director. The couple met while working together at Urban Brew in Johannesburg.

According to Briefly, in 2022 the former football player had an estimated net worth of R45,4 million. He accumulated this amount from his football career and content production job. It’s unknown why he is now reportedly demanding R10,000 from the actress. “A source close to the estranged couple says Minnie is willing to fight tooth and nail to make sure her soon-to-be ex doesn't benefit from her hard-earned money,” reported ZiMoja.