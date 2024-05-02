Tyla and US rapper Gunna spotted in Joburg for 'Jump' music video shoot and at Konka

“They never had a pretty girl from Joburg…” goes the first verse from Tyla's track ‘Jump’ and it’s no surprise that the Grammy Award-winning singer has opted to shoot the visuals back home in the city of gold. American rapper Gunna also joined Tyla in the motherland for the shoot and of course, the two being in town created quite the stir.

Tyla released her self-titled album in March and it has been well received by her fans at home and around the world. The fun for Tyla and Gunna did not stop on the streets of Johannesburg where they shot the visuals, they also went to popular lifestyle venue Konka in Soweto. U.S rapper Gunna and South Africa’s Tyla at Konka in Soweto. Picture: Instagram/@konkasoweto While at Konka the rapper gave an exclusive performance of his most current hit song ‘Fukumean.

The American rapper is no stranger to the world of amapiano and afrobeats, he has been featured on Sarz's ‘Happiness’ featuring Asake, which has achieved international success. Tyla at the 18th Metro FM Music Award was honoured with the Global Icon Award but was not present at the ceremony in Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga. In a short selfie video, Tyla thanked her fans and Metro FM for the recognition. In April, Tyla was in the country for the first time since winning her inaugural Best African Music Performance Award at the 2024 Grammys and was honoured at the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards, where she won Best International Act.