WATCH: Woman steals iPhone by eating away at its anti-theft cable in store

The Android versus IOS battle still rages on, but some people see having an iPhone as the pinnacle of success and feel like it brings them status.
However, some may do almost anything just to get their hands on the beloved device.
One Chinese woman who desperately wanted to get an iPhone chose violence as she chewed off the phone’s anti-theft cord to get to it.
But, the store’s camera recorded the whole thing.
South China Morning Post reported that she first attempted to remove the cable by using her hands but it proved futile.
“When she failed to do so, she started to bite on the wire. She then pocketed the iPhone 15 and left the shop,” said the media outlet.
The store’s security was reportedly triggered by the theft. However, the workers at the store are said to have thought that it was a false alarm and shut it down.
But it only took the authorities about 30 minutes to track down the woman due to the country’s notorious surveillance system.
“The woman told the police that she had lost her phone recently and thought buying a new one was too expensive. So, she decided to steal. The woman has been detained. This incident shocked many online,” said the South China Morning Post.
In August of 2023, Indian authorities arrested a couple who had allegedly done the unthinkable, selling their eight-month-old son in order to purchase an iPhone 14 cellphone to create social media content.
IOL