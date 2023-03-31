Afro-soul artist Berita announces new single drop, fans can’t wait

Renowned Afro-soul musician Gugulethu “Berita” Khumalo has announced that she’ll be dropping a new single on Friday, March 31. Taking to her social media platforms on Thursday, the renowned musician wrote: “Emerging out of a season that threatened to take all of me. Let it be known that I refuse to stay down too long.

“I can be changed by what happens to me but I refuse to be reduced by it. Peace of Mind, NEW SINGLE OUT THIS FRIDAY ☘️✨“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berita 🇿🇼 🇿🇦 (@beritaafrosoul) The caption is in light of everything she had been through with her ex-husband, Nhlamulo Baloyi, affectionately known as "Nota". The singer, who left her marital home in January last year, told Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka on Kaya 959 earlier this month how she was subjected to abuse in her marriage and how she decided to walk away from it all.

In the interview she said: “It’s been a difficult year to be displaced and also being abused publicly because that’s what it really is. I have vivid memories of my memories. “I remember that was the first time I found out because I called a therapist that day when I was leaving. “That’s when I found out that I was in a narcissistically-abusive relationship because I spent an hour and a half telling what was going on in the relationship.”

Commenting on the return to the industry, Berita’s fans offered messages of encouragement and said that they are looking forward to the long awaited offering. “Keep positive & focused and don’t allow anyone to take away your joy. As Zoleka Mandela always says Peace ✌🏾 passion & positivity those are the 3 important P’s embrace them 😀💕♥️,” said Clementine Tiny Ruddle. “Umhle ❤️😍❤️‍🔥 So inspiring to see you glowing and prospering…,” commented @judithmolamo.