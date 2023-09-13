Bongeziwe Mabandla announces 9-date October tour for hit album ‘amaXesha’

isiXhosa folk artist Bongeziwe Mabandla has announced that he will be taking his album ‘amaXesha’ on the road with a nine-date Southern African tour. The upcoming tour, which commences on October 4, includes a performance in several cities across the country, including a special show at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. He’ll also be concluding the tour on October 27 in Maputo, Mozambique

“AMAXESHA TOUR 2023. Can't wait to visit you all. Tickets via @quicket - link in bio.,” he shared on Instagram. Fans of the award-winning artist in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Stellenbosch and Durban are also in for a treat with support for Mabandla’s shows in those cities coming from rising stars, The Joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongeziwe Mabandla (@bongeziwemabandla) The Joy are a quintet from Hammarsdale with their roots in traditional Zulu music and modern a capella, who have just released their new EP - titled ‘Hammarsdale’ - on UK based Transgressive Records. Mabandla will also be performing together with his producer and creative collaborator, Tiago Correia-Paulo.

The ‘amaXesha’ tour follows three sold-out album release shows in Johannesburg and Cape Town in June this year, which provides fans who were unable to secure tickets for those shows an opportunity to see Mabandla perform his latest album live. Both Mabandla’s domestic and international shows have drawn rapturous responses from audiences, with critics noting that this set of shows is likely to be the last opportunity to see this globally ascendant artist in any kind of intimate setting. The ‘amaXesha’ tour gets under way in the Eastern Cape with an October 4 show at The Guild in East London, followed by a performance at the Guy Butler Theatre in Makhanda on October 6 and a show at The Music Kitchen in Gqeberha on October 8.

Full tour dates: Oct 04 - The Guild / East London/ EC Oct 06 - Guy Butler/ Makhanda/ EC

Oct 08 - The Music Kitchen/ Gqeberha/ EC Oct 14 - Sognage/ Johannesburg/ GP w/ support from The Joy Oct 15 - African Beer Emporium/ Tshwane/ GP w/ support from The Joy

Oct 20 - Desi Jones Bar/ Stellenbosch/ WC w/ support from The Joy Oct 21- St George’s Cathedral / WC Oct 22 - Barnyard/ Durban/ KZN w/ support from The Joy